AstraZeneca India receives CDSCO approval to market drug used to treat biliary tract cancer

Drug firm AstraZeneca India announced on Friday that it has received approval from Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation to market Durvalumab, used to treat biliary tract cancer (BTC).

AstraZeneca India MD and Country President Sanjeev Panchal said, "The approval underpins our commitment to transform patient outcomes by harnessing the power of science while addressing high unmet need."

Vice-President Medical Affairs and Regulatory Anil Kukreja said, "This milestone approval now becomes the only immunotherapy-based combination treatment option in the country that offers significantly improved survival rates" adding that for the last decade, chemotherapy was the only choice of treatment.

Over 30,000 new cases of BTC are seen in the country annually with 90 percent diagnosed in the advanced stage where treatment is limited.

BTC is a group of rare and aggressive gastrointestinal cancers. These can form in the cells of the bile ducts, gallbladder or ampulla of Vater, the part where the bile duct and pancreatic duct connect to the small intestine. Barring ampullary cancer, early-stage BTC often occurs without the occurrence of clear symptoms.