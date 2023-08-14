Astral sees robust demand in pipe business, gains market share

Astral Limited, under the dynamic leadership of Hiranand Savlani, continues to redefine the plumbing industry landscape. With its consistent growth, unmatched volume, and strategic expansion plans, Astral Ltd. is poised to not only retain its status as a prestigious manufacturer but also further elevate its position as a market leader in the realm of plumbing systems.

Plumbing pipes, fittings and bathware maker Astral witnesses robust consumer demand in its key business segment —plumbing pipes—that resulted in a substantial increase in market share.

Hiranand Savlani, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Astral Ltd, recently shared some insights with CNBC-TV18, focusing on the company's remarkable achievements and its promising future.

“We are seeing very robust demand in pipe business and we are continuously gaining the market share and we are very confident that we will gain further market share in next two-three years’ time,” Savlani said.

This surge in demand is a testament to the company's dedication to producing top-notch plumbing solutions that meet the evolving needs of consumers and industries alike.

The first quarter of the fiscal year left a trail of success for Astral Ltd , with a remarkable 31 percent year-on-year (YoY) volume growth. This achievement underscores the effectiveness of the company's strategies and its ability to capitalise on emerging opportunities in the market.

Savlani emphasised that Astral Ltd holds a predominant position in the plumbing industry, boasting the highest volume among its peers. This prominence is a result of the company's ceaseless pursuit of excellence and its unrelenting commitment to delivering plumbing solutions that set industry standards.

Looking ahead, Astral anticipates a continued trajectory of robust volume growth in the forthcoming quarters. Savlani expressed confidence in the company's potential to achieve a volume growth rate of more than 15 percent by the end of the year, a projection that speaks about Astral's market positioning and growth prospects.

The positive momentum observed in the first quarter has paved the way for an optimistic outlook. Savlani indicated that Astral is considering an upward revision of its guidance by the end of the second quarter, a move that reflects the company's dedication to exceeding expectations and maintaining its track record.

Savlani revealed a significant milestone for Astral — the company is embarking on an ambitious journey by simultaneously establishing three new plants. This strategic expansion showcases the company’s commitment to scaling its operations to meet growing demand and solidify its market leadership.

Established in 1996, Astral pipes embarked on a journey to revolutionise the way plumbing solutions were perceived and delivered in the country.

Over the years, Astral pipes has evolved into a driving force behind the transformation of countless households across India. Its cutting-edge plumbing and drainage systems have seamlessly integrated into the daily lives of millions, ensuring efficient water distribution and management.

The impact of Astral extends beyond individual households. As India's real estate sector experiences rapid growth and development, Astral has played a pivotal role in providing the backbone for these ambitious projects.

