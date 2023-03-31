Astral gets CPVC pipe manufacturing licence by Bureau of Indian Standards for Cuttack plant

Shares of Astral were trading 0.34 percent lower at Rs 1,338.20 apiece on BSE at 10:46 am on Friday.

Plastic pipe maker Astral Ltd on Friday said that it has received CPVC pipe manufacturing licence from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) for its Cuttack plant in Odisha.

Chlorinated polyvinyl chloride (CPVC) pipes have the advantages of high-temperature resistance and corrosion resistance. The CPVC pipes are used in chemical pipelines, storage tanks, and other equipment.

In a filing to the stock exchanges, Astral said that its "plant located at Cuttack, Odisha, has been granted CPVC pipe manufacturing licence by the Bureau of Indian Standards".

In February, the company announced a bonus issue of equity shares in the ratio of 1:3, that is, an eligible investor will receive one additional share for three equity shares.

Astral Ltd is involved in manufacturing CPVC pipes and plumbing systems for both residential and industrial applications. The company and its arm are engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of pipes, fittings and adhesive solutions.

About 77 percent of the company's revenue comes from pipes, while 23 percent comes from adhesives.

In 2010, Astral bought 85 percent stake in Advanced Adhesives and in 2015 it acquired Resinova in India and Seal It in the UK. The company has been able to grow these businesses and expand their geographical presence as well.