    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homebusiness Newscompanies News

    Aster DM to acquire 22.7% stake in Sri Sainatha Multispeciality Hospitals

    Aster DM to acquire 22.7% stake in Sri Sainatha Multispeciality Hospitals

    Aster DM to acquire 22.7% stake in Sri Sainatha Multispeciality Hospitals
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Asmita Pant   IST (Published)

    Mini

    The total cost of acquisition is Rs 25 crore. The acquisition is expected to be completed by November 30, 2022. 

    wealth-desk wealth-desk

    Buy / Sell Aster DM Health share

    TRADE

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    VIEW | The new Congress President and the road ahead

    VIEW | The new Congress President and the road ahead

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Infosys and TCS might have understood the solution to moonlighting

    Infosys and TCS might have understood the solution to moonlighting

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    From day-night Test to increased salaries — major decisions taken by Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President

    From day-night Test to increased salaries — major decisions taken by Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    London Eye: Dizzying U-Turns from Liz Truss government

    London Eye: Dizzying U-Turns from Liz Truss government

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Aster DM Healthcare Ltd on Thursday announced that the company has entered into a share purchase agreement with promoters and relatives of Sri Sainatha Multispeciality Hospitals Private Ltd to acquire remaining 22.7 percent of shares.
    The shares of the company ended 1.2 percent higher at Rs 249.8 on BSE on Thursday.  Post the completion of the acquisition, Sri Sainatha will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Aster DM.
    The total cost of acquisition is Rs 25 crore. The acquisition is expected to be completed by November 30, 2022.
    Earlier, the company announced that Aster Hospital, the hospital arm of the company, has opened a 100-bed multispecialty facility in the emirate of
    Sharjah. The medical facility, spread across 200,000 square feet, was inaugurated by Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of the Emirate of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council, the company said in an exchange filing.
    Aster DM Healthcare's retail arm Aster Pharmacy has recently entered into a long-term joint venture agreement with Al Hokair Holding Group to set up and operate pharmacies in Saudi Arabia.
    Through this partnership, Aster Pharmacy aims to set up and operate more than 250 stores over a period of five years and provide ease of access to pharmaceutical and wellness products across the segments of nutrition, baby care, skincare, and home healthcare under the 'Aster Pharmacy' brand.
    Catch highlights of the October 20 session
    with CNBCTV18.com's blog
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Aster DM
    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng