Asian Paints to set up manufacturing plant in Gujarat's Dahej

The paints company has signed an MoU with the Gujarat government to that effect. Shares of Asian Paints Ltd ended at Rs 2,827.35, down by Rs 7.95, or 0.28 percent on the BSE.
Asian Paints Ltd on Monday, February 20, said the company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Gujarat government to set up the manufacturing facility at Dahej.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Power Minister launches SADUN to modernise power distribution utilities in South Asia
Feb 20, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
How to get a loan against mutual funds — interest rate and key details
Feb 20, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Global fossil fuel subsidies reach all-time high of $1 trillion in 2022, up two-fold against 2021
Feb 20, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Home loan rates hike | Experts answer if borrowers should wait for RBI to hit pause button
Feb 20, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Both are mainly used for paints and coatings, adhesives, building and construction, paper coatings, and textile finishes, among others.
In an exchange filing, the company said, "This is to inform you that Asian Paints (Polymers) Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has, today, entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the government of Gujarat to set up the manufacturing facility for Vinyl Acetate Ethylene Emulsion (VAE) and Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) at Dahej, Gujarat."
The company reported a 6.4 percent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,097.06 crore in the third quarter that ended December. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,031.29 crore in the same period last fiscal, Asian Paints said in a regulatory filing.
Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 8,636.74 crore against Rs 8,527.24 crore in the year-ago quarter, it added. Total expenses in the third quarter were at Rs 7,280.75 crore compared to Rs 7,220.29 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said.
However, Asian Paints CEO told CNBC-TV18 in January that its sales were impacted in the October-November period due to the extended monsoon and shorter festive season.
Last month, the Asian Paints board approved the setting up of a new water-based paint manufacturing facility with a capacity of 4 lakh kilolitres per annum at an approximate investment of Rs 2,000 crore.