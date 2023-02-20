English
Asian Paints to set up manufacturing plant in Gujarat's Dahej

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Feb 20, 2023 8:11:20 PM IST (Published)

The paints company has signed an MoU with the Gujarat government to that effect. Shares of Asian Paints Ltd ended at Rs 2,827.35, down by Rs 7.95, or 0.28 percent on the BSE.

Asian Paints Ltd on Monday, February 20, said the company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Gujarat government to set up the manufacturing facility at Dahej. 

Both are mainly used for paints and coatings, adhesives, building and construction, paper coatings, and textile finishes, among others.


In an exchange filing, the company said, "This is to inform you that Asian Paints (Polymers) Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has, today, entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the government of Gujarat to set up the manufacturing facility for Vinyl Acetate Ethylene Emulsion (VAE) and Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) at Dahej, Gujarat."

The company reported a 6.4 percent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,097.06 crore in the third quarter that ended December. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,031.29 crore in the same period last fiscal, Asian Paints said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 8,636.74 crore against Rs 8,527.24 crore in the year-ago quarter, it added. Total expenses in the third quarter were at Rs 7,280.75 crore compared to Rs 7,220.29 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said.

However, Asian Paints CEO told CNBC-TV18 in January that its sales were impacted in the October-November period due to the extended monsoon and shorter festive season.

Last month, the Asian Paints board approved the setting up of a new water-based paint manufacturing facility with a capacity of 4 lakh kilolitres per annum at an approximate investment of Rs 2,000 crore.

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
