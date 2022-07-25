Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll expect the company to report a net profit of Rs 875 crore for the April-June period, up 52.5 percent compared with the corresponding period a year ago.

Asian Paints is set to announce its quarterly financial results on Tuesday. The paintmaker is widely expected to report a good performance due to a low base and strong growth in revenue due to its price hikes.

Investors will keenly watch the Asian Paints management's commentary on any recovery in demand.

Analysts suggest that commentary on regulated market cool-off and demand recovery is important to track.

They expect its revenue to increase 35 percent year-on-year to Rs 7,540 crore.

Analysts in the CNBC-TV18 poll estimate Asian Paints' EBITDA — or e arnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, a measure of operating profitability — to increase 46 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,335 crore.

Its margin is estimated to improve to 17.7 percent in the quarter ended June, from 16.4 percent in the year-ago period, according to the CNBC-TV18 poll.

The company, however, is expected to report weaker volume growth at 24-26 percent for the three months to June from 106 percent a year ago.

Analysts expect the entry of new players in the sector as one of the main challenges for the paint major.

On Monday, the Asian Paints stock settled 1.3 percent higher, ahead of the earnings announcement. It has risen 14 percent so far in July.