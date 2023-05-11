Asian Paints Q4 Result: Volume growth of 16% highest in three quarters, beats estimates

Asian Paints Ltd. India's largest home decor player reported a 16 percent volume growth in the March quarter, well above CNBC-TV18's poll of 10-12 percent.

The company also reported a net profit of Rs 1,258.4 crore during the March quarter, higher than the CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 1,123 crore.

India's leading paint manufacturer's standalone business reported 14 percent volume growth and 20 percent value growth for financial year 2023.

It also logged the highest value ever during the quarter, with both decorative and non-automotive industrial businesses registering double-digit volume and value growth.

Revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 8,787.3 crore, which was in-line with coesneus expectations of Rs 8,787.3 crore.

Operating profit or EBITDA at Rs 1,865 crore was also higher than the CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 1,705 crore. EBITDA margin of 21.2 percent was 180 basis points higher than expectations.

Here's how the quarter looked like when compared to the same period last year:

Margin improved on a sequential as well as a year-on-year basis as the company worked on formulation and sourcing efficiencies and also helped by the easing raw material price inflation.

International business sales for Asian paints declined by 2.7 percent during the quarter. Sales fell due to economic uncertainty, forex crisis and liquidity issues in key markets of Asia and Africa. Excluding the impact of forex, sales in constant currency terms were up by 9.9 percent.

The numbers are a significant beat on most counts, said Naveen Kulkarni of Axis Securities. "Most likely, we'll see a four to five percent upgrade in our estimates for FY24. That's something which seems a little likely at this point in time," he said.

Going forward, the company remains committed to its home decor business contributing to 8-10 percent of the decorative business by financial year 2026.

The company has also declared a dividend of Rs 21.25 per share, taking the total for financial year 2023 to Rs 25.65.

Shares of Asian Paints have recovered from the day's low, currently trading at Rs 3,141.31, up by 3.2 percent.