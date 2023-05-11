Asian Paints Q4 Result: Volume growth of 16% highest in three quarters, beats estimates

Asian Paints also logged the highest value ever during the quarter, with both decorative and non-automotive industrial businesses registering double-digit volume and value growth.

Asian Paints Ltd. India's largest home decor player reported a 16 percent volume growth in the March quarter, well above CNBC-TV18's poll of 10-12 percent.

The company also reported a net profit of Rs 1,258.4 crore during the March quarter, higher than the CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 1,123 crore.

India's leading paint manufacturer's standalone business reported 14 percent volume growth and 20 percent value growth for financial year 2023.