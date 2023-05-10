Breaking News
L&T Q4: Performance improves year on year, below street expectations
Asian Paints Q4 Preview: Lower input costs, favourable base to aid earnings performance

Asian Paints Q4 Preview: Lower input costs, favourable base to aid earnings performance

By Mangalam Maloo   May 10, 2023 3:55 PM IST (Published)
Asian Paints' gross margin may improve by 150-200 basis points during the quarter. Demand commentary for the upcoming quarters will be crucial to hear from the management.

Asian Paints will be reporting their March quarter results on Thursday and the company is likely to report a good quarter on the back of lower raw material prices, a favourable base and a shift in demand from the December quarter to the March one.

A CNBC-TV18 poll expects the company's revenue to grow in low-double-digits, while EBITDA margin may expand by over 100 basis points.
Volume growth in the decorative paints business is likely to be between 10-12 percent during the March quarter, according to the CNBC-TV18 poll. Volume growth and value growth for decorative paints is likely to be the same. Most price hikes that the company had undertaken last year are in the base.
Asian Paints' gross margin may improve by 150-200 basis points during the quarter. Demand commentary for the upcoming quarters will be crucial to hear from the management.
Asian Paints has a capex plan of Rs 2,000 crore for setting up new capacity for water-based paints in Madhya Pradesh. The expected capacity of the plant is 4 lakh kiloliters per annum, which is expected to increase the company's overall capacity by approximately 23 percent.
During the September quarter, the company had also announced a capex worth Rs 7,000 crore for backward integration. The company is also targeting the home care business to contribute to 8-9 percent of overall sales from 3-4 percent currently.
Shares of Asian Paints have barely moved over the last 12 months and are 15 percent away from their 52-week high. At current levels, the stock is trading at 60 times financial year 2024 earnings.

