Asian Paints worst performer on Nifty 50 after this brokerage advises "selling" on every rally

Jefferies said that the current input price deflation could drive a margin surprise in the near term for Asian Paints, helping the share price.

Shares of Asian Paints Ltd fell over 2 percent in early trade on Thursday after Jefferies advised investors to sell the stock.

Jefferies issued an ‘underperform’ rating on the Asian Paints stock, with a price target of Rs 2,500 per share, implying a downside of 12 percent from Wednesday’s closing level.

The brokerage said that it was concerned about the imminent foray by Grasim Industries Ltd. into the sector, along with newcomers who are at different stages in their capacity ramp-up.

Grasim Industries entered the paints business in 2021 with a capital expenditure of Rs 5,000 crore over the next three years. In the paints business vertical, the company’s first plant is likely to be commissioned in the fourth quarter of 2023-2024. The remaining plants will be commissioned by 2024-25 in a phased manner.

Also Read: Macquarie maintains outperform rating on Asian Paints with this target price

Asian Paints, on the other hand, had been facing margin headwinds in the past few quarters. Sharp rally in key input prices drove a nearly 700 basis points year-on-year gross margin compression in financial year 2022.

However, Jefferies noted that there has been some relief now as key input prices have seen a broad-based deflation over the last 12 months.

“While the input deflation can drive a positive gross margin surprise, the management guides for gross margins to remain in the 38-40 percent range. This is against an average of more than 43 percent between financial year 2017-2021," Jefferies said, adding that this margin reduction is partially due to a higher share of economy emulsions and waterproofing which have a low margin profile.

Jefferies said that the current input price deflation could drive a margin surprise in the near term for Asian Paints, helping the share price.

“While this should drive near-term share price performance, this should be used to sell the stock as competition from Grasim is just 12 months away, which clouds the medium-term outlook on growth and margins,” it added.

Shares of Asian Paints are trading 1.6 percent lower at Rs 2,795.95. The stock is the worst performer on the Nifty 50 index.

Also Read: A big fund manager says Asian Paints shares will lose value