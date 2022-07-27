Asian Paints shares traded positive on Wednesday a day after the paint manufacturer announced impressive results for the April-June period. India's leader in the decorative paints segment saw strong consumer demand, catapulting its sales by more than 54 percent to Rs 8,607 crore against Rs 5,585.4 core in the first quarter of last year. A CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated sales to come in at Rs 7,540 crore.

Asian Paints profit after tax (PAT) came in at Rs 1,036 crore, jumping over 80 percent from Rs 574.3 crore last year during the same period. A CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated a PAT of Rs 875 crore.

Asian Paints margin rose over 18 percent amid persisting inflation in raw material input costs. In fact, paint companies such as Asian Paints are facing a double whammy of higher crude oil costs and rupee depreciation. A key raw material for paint companies is crude oil’s derivative titanium dioxide (TIO2) and a higher price for it hurts the profit margins of paint manufacturers. The depreciation in the rupee against the US dollar further raises the cost of imports.

Inflation headwinds

To protect margins, Asian Paints has already raised the prices of its products by more than 7 percent so far this year, which came on top of an almost 17 percent hike from last year since May.

Asian Paints volume growth at around 34-35 percent is one of the highest in the last six quarters. Asian Paints also saw strong sales of over 120 percent at Rs 118 crore in its bath fitting sales and its kitchen business sales grew over 68 percent to Rs 109 crore.

“The domestic decorative business experienced good consumer demand and recorded stellar revenue growth for the quarter. The volume growth registered in the quarter is one of the highest in the last six quarters. The business also registered robust four-year compounded growth in volume and value terms," said Amit Syngle, Managing Director and CEO, Asian Paints.

Brokerage calls

Among brokerages, Morgan Stanley has reduced its target on Asian Paints to Rs 2,674 with an 'underweight' call as the global brokerage sees near-term inflationary headwinds along with the changing industry dynamics and lower margin as challenges.

Global brokerage Credit Suisse has set a target of Rs 3,800 on Asian Pains stock with an 'outperform' rating saying the demand trends remain robust and the company is looking to fortify its dominant position with a focus on double-digit volumes. However, it noted that the concerns over competition (read Grasim) are valid.

Citi has set a target or Rs 3,400 with a neutral call and raised its earnings estimates by 10-12 percent.

Asian Paints share price was quoting at Rs 3,140.25 on BSE at 11.52 am, rising 1.05 percent, after opening at Rs 3,138. The stock price had gained over 15 percent this month so far and trades at 58 times the price-to-earnings ratio of its FY24 estimate.