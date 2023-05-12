Asian Paints CEO downplays Pidilite challenge, aims for Rs 55,000 crore revenue in three years

Asian Paints also reiterated the 18-20 percent guidance for EBITDA margin.

India's largest paints maker, Asian Paints, is not worried about the incoming challenge from Pidilite, the country's largest producer of adhesives including the iconic brand, Fevicol, which is all set to enter the decorative paints business.

"I don’t think that it is something which is going to shake the market in anyway," Asian Paints' Managing Director & CEO Amit Syngle said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

Pidilite is not the only challenger to Asian Paints. Kumar Mangalam Birla-owned Grasim, JSW, Nippon, Kamdhenu, Shalimar, and Indigo have joined the ring where more established players like Berger and Kansai Nerolac are already fighting for space while Asian Paints (founded in 1942) controls nearly 60% of India's organised paints market.

According to Syngle, even if the new players add 3-4 percent market, or rake in "Rs 2,000 crore to Rs 4,000 crore sales in 2-3 years, it won't disrupt the industry".

The current turnover of India's paints industry is estimated at somewhere between Rs 60,000 crore to Rs 70,000 crore (about $850 million), according to Pidilite, and is growing at well over 10% each year.

The CEO of Asian Paints expects the company's own revenue to be between Rs 50,000 crore and Rs 55000 crore by the financial year ending March 2026. This would compare to the Rs 34,488 crore raked in by the company (founded in 1942) in the full-year ending March 2023.

While the demand for paints in India is growing strong, and despite Syngle's attempt to downplay the risks, the fear of growing competition is visible in Asian Paints' strategy and outlook. While the CEO reiterated the earlier guidance of 18-20 percent volume growth for financial year ending March 2024, he also cautioned investors of a possible margin squeeze.

While rising inflation, with crude oil expected to cross $100 a barrel again, by some estimates, may increase the cost of production for Asian Paints, Pidilite and their peers, there is little to no room for price hikes to offset the cost pressure.

In the same conversation with CNBC-TV18, Syngle admitted that it may not be possible to take any further price hikes. Even with the lion's share of the market, Asian Paints has not been able to pass on the rising costs to the consumer. The last price hike from the company was more than six months ago, according to data from Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities.

Meanwhile, the profitability as measured by EBITDA margin has shrunk from over 21 percent two years ago to 18.2 percent in the last financial year. And, another big challenger, Grasim, backed by the billionaire Birla, is yet to make a splash of its own.

So, what will be the deciding factor who wins the increasingly competitive paints business?

