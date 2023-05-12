English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsAsian Paints unfazed over Pidilite's paints foray, plans aggressive growth pursuit

Asian Paints unfazed over Pidilite's paints foray, plans aggressive growth pursuit

Asian Paints unfazed over Pidilite's paints foray, plans aggressive growth pursuit
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Mangalam Maloo  May 12, 2023 12:02:34 PM IST (Published)

Asian Paints also reiterated the 18-20 percent guidance for EBITDA margin.

India's largest paints manufacturer is not worried about increasing competition within the space, particularly from the latest entrant - Pidilite.

Live Tv

Loading...

In an interaction with CNBC-TV18, Managing Director & CEO Amit Syngle said that Pidilite's foray into the decorative paints business is just a range completion and they would not worry about their presence in the sector.
Pidilite Industries recently launched a range of decorative paints, named Haisha, in select geographies.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X