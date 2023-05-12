Asian Paints unfazed over Pidilite's paints foray, plans aggressive growth pursuit

Asian Paints also reiterated the 18-20 percent guidance for EBITDA margin.

India's largest paints manufacturer is not worried about increasing competition within the space, particularly from the latest entrant - Pidilite.

In an interaction with CNBC-TV18, Managing Director & CEO Amit Syngle said that Pidilite's foray into the decorative paints business is just a range completion and they would not worry about their presence in the sector.

Pidilite Industries recently launched a range of decorative paints, named Haisha, in select geographies.