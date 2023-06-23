CNBC TV18
Asian Paints acquires additional 11% stake in White Teak for Rs 54 crore

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jun 23, 2023 6:32:23 PM IST (Published)

Set up in 2016 by Silicon Valley tech entrepreneurs Pawan Mehta and Gagan Mehta, White Teak is engaged in the business of decorative lighting products and fans. Asian Paints already has 49 percent stake in it. Shares of Asian Paints Ltd ended at Rs 3,297.70, up by Rs 49.75, or 1.53 percent on the BSE.

Asian Paints Ltd on Friday, June 23, said the company has acquired an additional 11 percent stake in Obgenix Software Private Ltd, popularly known by the brandname of White Teak, for Rs 54 crore from the promoters.

The company now holds a 60 percent stake in White Teak, by virtue of which the brand has become a subsidiary of the company, it said in an exchange filing.
Also, an earn-out amount of Rs 59.5 crore based on achievement of mutually agreed financial milestones, has also been paid to the promoters of White Teak, Asian Paints said.
