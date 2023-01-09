Asian Paints approves Rs 2,000 crore capex for new water-based paint manufacturing unit

Asian Paints' proposed facility is expected to be commissioned in three years, post the acquisition of land.

India's leading paints manufacturer Asian Paints Ltd. approved a capex plan worth Rs 2,000 crore to set up a new water-based paint manufacturing facility.

The proposed facility will have a capacity of 4 lakh kiloliters per annum and will use the latest manufacturing technology to produce paints and intermediates in an environment friendly manner.

Asian Paints is exploring the possibility of making this investment and setting up the facility in the state of Madhya Pradesh, subject to grant of incentives from the state government and other approvals and clearances as required.

The proposed facility is expected to be commissioned in three years, post the acquisition of land, the company informed in an exchange filing.

Asian Paints' move comes as one from the leader in an increasingly competitive market. Last month, JK Cement announced its foray into the paints sector with the acquisition of a 60 percent stake in Acro Paints for Rs 153 crore. That acquisition was also completed over the weekend.

JK Cement plans on investing Rs 600 crore over the next five years into its paints business, according to a note from Citi. However, Jefferies said that this foray will be significantly challenged and is not appreciated by investors.

Another competitor, JSW Paints will complete its first year of pan-India operations and aims to double its revenue in financial year 2023 to Rs 2,000 crore. It also aims to turn profitable in the decorative paints business. JSW also has an industrial paints division.

In a note from December, JPMorgan said that Asian Paints is looking to remain a step ahead of its peers by aiming for a double-digit volume growth and operating margin of 19-20 percent. However, it added that while Asian Paints remains a solid franchise with good moats, the lack of positive revenue surprises and rangebound margin in the decorative paints business cap the upside in its share price.

Shares of Asian Paints are down 16 percent over the last 12 months and ended 2022 with their first negative returns in a decade.

