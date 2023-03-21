Asian Energy Services secures approval for order worth $20 million from Svetah Energy Infrastructure

The estimated value of Letter of Award is $20 million or Rs 165 crore. Furthermore, the primary term is proposed to be 5 years commencing from the date of readiness of Svetha Venetia to receive hydrocarbons from PY3 Field, it revealed.

Asian Energy Services Limited (AESL), on Tuesday said it has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from Svetah Energy Infrastructure FZE, UAE, for the Operations & Maintenance works (O&M) of the floating production storage and offloading system (FPSO), Svetah Venetia.

The system is to be deployed for production of Oil and Gas in the offshore area of contract area CY-OS-90/1 (PY3 Field) in Puducherry, according to a statement by ASEL.

The estimated value of Letter of Award is $20 million or Rs 165 crore. Furthermore, the primary term is proposed to be 5 years commencing from the date of readiness of Svetha Venetia to receive hydrocarbons from PY3 Field, it revealed.

Also read: BL Kashyap and Sons bags order worth Rs 313 crore from Indian railways

"Asian Energy Services Ltd is well-positioned to engage in further development and expansion, and is scouting opportunities to broaden our service offerings in energy sector. The award of this LOA for Operation & Maintenance services paves a way for the sustainable growth of the Company,” says Ashutosh Kumar, Whole-time Director and CEO.

Earlier today, in an exchange filing, Asian Energy said its holding company, Oilmax Energy Private Limited, had been granted a mining lease for 20 years, effective from April 1, 2023 of DSF Block for Crude Oil and Natural Gas from the Government of Gujarat (Energy and Petrochemicals Department).

The stocks of ASEL settled at Rs 98.97 per share, up nearly 10 percent, when the market closed.

Also read: Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA nod for Tofacitinib tablets