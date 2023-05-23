Ashok Leyland Q4: Strong performance with beat on estimates, margins improve 210 bps

EBITDA margins grew 210 bps to 11 percent versus 8.9 percent in same quarter of last year and CNBC-TV18 poll of 10.2 percent. The margin expansion was driven by moderating discounts and operating leverage during the quarter.

Ashok Leyland in its fourth quarter reported strong performance with revenues jump of 33 percent to Rs 11,625 crore. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 64 percent year on year to Rs 1,275 crore, better than the CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 1,213 crore.

Net profits for Ashok Leyland dipped 17 percent to Rs 751 crore, but still came in better than the estimated Rs 623 crore.