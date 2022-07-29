Shares of Ashok Leyland came off its day's high on Friday after the automobile company missed the Street expectations on profit by a huge margin. The commercial vehicle maker recorded a profit of Rs 68 crore against a CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 131 crore. It had posted a loss of Rs 282.3 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal when the second Covid-19 wave weighed on earnings.

Ashok Leyland's revenue increased 145 percent to Rs 7,223 crore in the June quarter compared to Rs 2,951 crore in the same period last year. The CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated it to come in at Rs 6,968 crore.

Management commentary

Dheeraj Hinduja, Executive Chairman, Ashok Leyland, said "The industry has seen strong volume growth in Q1 FY'23, and we expect this trend to continue going forward”.

The company also said that it has continued to increase its market share.

Hinduja added that the Electric Vehicle (EV) market is expanding fast and the company is ready for participating in this growth.

Further, Gopal Mahadevan, Director & Chief Financial Officer, Ashok Leyland, explained that with the expansion in revenues and efficient cost management, the company saw its bottomline improving.

The softening of commodity prices, in particular for steel, should help better Ashok Leyland’s margins, Mahadevan said.

At 2.24 pm, shares of the auto flagship of the Hinduja Group were trading 0.7 percent higher at Rs 146.5 on the BSE.