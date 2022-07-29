    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homebusiness Newscompanies News

    Ashok Leyland more than doubles revenue but profit falls short of Street estimates

    Ashok Leyland more than doubles revenue but profit falls short of Street estimates

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
    Mini

    Ashok Leyland results: Shares of Ashok Leyland came off its day's high on Friday after the automobile company missed profit by a huge margin.

    Ashok Leyland more than doubles revenue but profit falls short of Street estimates
    Shares of Ashok Leyland came off its day's high on Friday after the automobile company missed the Street expectations on profit by a huge margin. The commercial vehicle maker recorded a profit of Rs 68 crore against a CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 131 crore. It had posted a loss of Rs 282.3 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal when the second Covid-19 wave weighed on earnings.
    Ashok Leyland's revenue increased 145 percent to Rs 7,223 crore in the June quarter compared to Rs 2,951 crore in the same period last year. The CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated it to come in at Rs 6,968 crore.
    Management commentary
    Dheeraj Hinduja, Executive Chairman, Ashok Leyland, said "The industry has seen strong volume growth in Q1 FY'23, and we expect this trend to continue going forward”.
    The company also said that it has continued to increase its market share.
    Hinduja added that the Electric Vehicle (EV) market is expanding fast and the company is ready for participating in this growth.
    Further, Gopal Mahadevan, Director & Chief Financial Officer, Ashok Leyland, explained that with the expansion in revenues and efficient cost management, the company saw its bottomline improving.
    The softening of commodity prices, in particular for steel, should help better Ashok Leyland’s margins, Mahadevan said.
    At 2.24 pm, shares of the auto flagship of the Hinduja Group were trading 0.7 percent higher at Rs 146.5 on the BSE.
    First Published:  IST
    Tags
    next story

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng