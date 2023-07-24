Regarding revenue growth guidance, Agarwal confirmed that the company maintains a growth outlook of 8-10 percent for the MHCV (Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicle) industry in FY24. He attributed the subdued Q1 performance to pre-buying that occurred in Q4, but he remained optimistic about growth in the remaining three quarters of the year.

Automotive manufacturer Ashok Leyland reported impressive financials for the first quarter of financial year 2024 . Standalone net revenues have surged by 13 percent year on year, reaching Rs 8,189 crore, surpassing the CNBC-TV18 poll estimate of Rs 8,052 crore.

The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) also surpassed expectations, standing at Rs 821 crore compared to the CNBC-TV18 poll estimate of Rs 704 crore. The EBITDA margins have grown to 10 percent, exceeding the Street's anticipated figure of 8.7 percent.

Shenu Agarwal, the Managing Director & CEO of Ashok Leyland, expressed confidence that the company's performance in FY24 will outshine the industry. He highlighted the positive growth momentum witnessed in the first quarter and anticipated its continuation in the future. Ashok Leyland has consistently outperformed the industry for several quarters, and Agarwal reaffirmed their commitment to maintain this momentum.

In terms of sales volume , Ashok Leyland recorded 41,329 units in the first quarter of FY24, which was lower than the 59,697 units achieved in the fourth quarter of FY23. Agarwal attributed this subdued first quarter performance to pre-buying that occurred in the previous quarter (Q4).

However, he expressed optimism that growth momentum would increase in the remaining three quarters of the year.

Regarding revenue growth guidance, Agarwal confirmed the company's outlook of 8-10 percent growth for the Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicle (MHCV) industry in FY24. Despite the first quarter challenges, Ashok Leyland remains positive about the overall growth prospects for the rest of the financial year.

New products like avatar and Bada Dost aided prices

Agarwal mentioned that new offerings like the "Avatar" and "Bada Dost" contributed to enhanced pricing. Agarwal credited the company's focus on cost reduction and favorable commodity prices for this achievement. He assured that efforts to reduce costs further would continue, and the aim is to maintain double-digit margins throughout FY24.

Regarding pricing, Agarwal stated that Ashok Leyland would be able to take a price hike if necessary, given the positive reception of its products, especially the "third range" and "Bada Dost." He expressed confidence in the company's ability to adjust pricing without significant challenges.

"“Our guidance is still double-digit margins for the whole year. There are a lot of factors that we are watching, but I can assure you that as far as cost is concerned, we are going to continue to put a lot of efforts in cost reduction. Also, as I said, the market should continue to do well in rest of the quarters; actually, it should do slightly better than what we have seen in Q1. So, we are very hopeful that because of all these efforts, we should continue to deliver strong performance.” he added.

Will continue to increase our company's market share

In Q1, Ashok Leyland saw a 1.2 percent increase in the MHCV segment and a 1.6 percent increase in the small commercial vehicle market share. Agarwal said that the focus remains on increasing market share further. The target is to reach 35 percent market share in the truck segment in the medium-term, compared to the current 31.7 percent.

Shares of Ashok Leyland were trading at Rs 183.45, up 0.8 percent from the previous close on the BSE.