Ashok Leyland appoints Shenu Agarwal as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer
By CNBC-TV18 Dec 8, 2022 5:41:30 PM IST (Published)

Shenu Agarwal to take over as MD & CEO at Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland on Thursday announced the appointment of Shenu Agarwal as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. Agarwal is the former president of Farm equipment manufacturer Escorts Kubota Ltd (EKL).

He resigned from his post as President on September, 2021, to pursue alternative career interests. Prior to become President of farm equipment business of Escorts, Agarwal was Chief Executive for the Agribusiness for more than 7 years and associated closely with the transformation of Escorts into a leadership position by ushering in contemporary global standards of design, quality, and manufacturing.
(Edited by : CH Unnikrishnan)
