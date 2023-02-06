Ashok Leyland and RIL unveil India’s first hydrogen-powered heavy-duty truck

English
business News companies News

By Vivek Dubey  Feb 6, 2023 3:19:42 PM IST

Ashok Leyland, with this new hydrogen-powered truck, aims to make India’s alternate fuel segment self-reliant and become one of the flag bearers of the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ campaign.

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) & Ashok Leyland, on Monday, unveiled India’s first Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engine (H2-ICE) powered Heavy Duty truck. Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the vehicle in Bangalore at India Energy Week.

N Saravanan, President and Chief Technology Officer of Ashok Leyland, in a statement, said, “Working with RIL, we have once again demonstrated our technological leadership, and our commitment to the Clean Mobility Mission. Having one of the best R&D teams in the country, we want to continue our path to innovate and leverage new technologies to be a leader in sustainable and environment friendly mobility.”
Hinduja Group’s flagship commercial vehicle manufacturing company, in a statement, said, Ashok Leyland, along with RIL, has been developing this unique technology over the past year and has been under test since August 2022.
Ashok Leyland, with this new hydrogen-powered truck, aims to make India’s alternate fuel segment self-reliant and become one of the flag bearers of the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ campaign.
The company’s new H2-ICE heavy-duty truck range is powered by Hydrogen fuel and is based on its conventional diesel-based combustion engine. Ashok Leyland claims that this would help quicker migration to cleaner energy sources at a relatively lower cost delta.
Also Read: Despite rising 10% in January, two-wheeler sales still 13% below pre-pandemic level
