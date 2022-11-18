Homebusiness newscompanies news

Ashok Leyland delivers 150 vehicles to Tanzania Police Force, more deliveries in the pipeline

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.COM IST (Published)

The Tanzania Police Force already has a fleet of 625 Ashok Leyland vehicles.

Commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland announced the successful delivery of 150 vehicles to the Tanzanian Police Force on Thursday.

The company provided 150 trucks and buses with vehicles like Police Staff Buses, 4X4 Police Troop Carriers, Ambulances, Recovery trucks, and other logistic vehicles for Police support services.

The consignment of vehicles is part of a contract signed between the commercial vehicle manufacturer and Tanzania’s Ministry of Home Affairs. The deal was financed through a long-term soft loan extended by the Export-Import Bank of India, Government of India.

These 150 vehicles will be added to the 475 Ashok Leyland vehicles which are already in operation with the Tanzanian Police Force across the country.
This addition takes the total number of vehicles in the fleet of Tanzania's Police Force to 625 with further vehicles planned for delivery in the coming months. The vehicles are expected to boost the overall efficiency of the Police Force.

The company returned to profitability in the quarter that ended in September 2022 after it had reported a net loss during the same period in the last financial year. Net profit in the September quarter stood at Rs 199 crore, beating CNBC-TV18 estimates of Rs 182 crore. The company reported a net loss of Rs 83 crore in Q2FY22.

