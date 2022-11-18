Ashok Leyland delivers 150 vehicles to Tanzania Police Force, more deliveries in the pipeline

The Tanzania Police Force already has a fleet of 625 Ashok Leyland vehicles.
The company provided 150 trucks and buses with vehicles like Police Staff Buses, 4X4 Police Troop Carriers, Ambulances, Recovery trucks, and other logistic vehicles for Police support services.
The consignment of vehicles is part of a contract signed between the commercial vehicle manufacturer and Tanzania’s Ministry of Home Affairs. The deal was financed through a long-term soft loan extended by the Export-Import Bank of India, Government of India.
The company returned to profitability in the quarter that ended in September 2022 after it had reported a net loss during the same period in the last financial year. Net profit in the September quarter stood at Rs 199 crore, beating CNBC-TV18 estimates of Rs 182 crore. The company reported a net loss of Rs 83 crore in Q2FY22.