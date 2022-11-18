Ashok Leyland delivers 150 vehicles to Tanzania Police Force, more deliveries in the pipeline

The Tanzania Police Force already has a fleet of 625 Ashok Leyland vehicles.

Commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland announced the successful delivery of 150 vehicles to the Tanzanian Police Force on Thursday.

The company provided 150 trucks and buses with vehicles like Police Staff Buses, 4X4 Police Troop Carriers, Ambulances, Recovery trucks, and other logistic vehicles for Police support services.

The consignment of vehicles is part of a contract signed between the commercial vehicle manufacturer and Tanzania’s Ministry of Home Affairs. The deal was financed through a long-term soft loan extended by the Export-Import Bank of India, Government of India.

These 150 vehicles will be added to the 475 Ashok Leyland vehicles which are already in operation with the Tanzanian Police Force across the country.

This addition takes the total number of vehicles in the fleet of Tanzania's Police Force to 625 with further vehicles planned for delivery in the coming months. The vehicles are expected to boost the overall efficiency of the Police Force.