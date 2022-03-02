Ashneer Grover’s comeback to BharatPe with a photo: ‘No qualms sleeping on floor’

BharatPe’s former managing director Ashneer Grover on Wednesday agreed with the company’s claim about his lavish lifestyle but with a twist. He posted a picture on LinkedIn of bedding on the floor, apparently of the time he stayed over at a friend’s place.

Earlier in the day, BharatPe issued a statement alleging Grover and his family siphoned money away from the company’s account and “grossly abused” company expense accounts to enrich themselves and fund their lavish lifestyles.

Grover shared a post alongside the photo, saying “P.S. I indeed have a very lavish lifestyle. I get invited by friends with open hearts to their homes, where I have no qualms sleeping on the floor. And this is when I am on the road in US and UK raising $370M Series E. And I've the right to stay in any lavish hotel and charge it on the company-issued credit card in my pocket.”

Those who haven't built from scratch will never understand the founder's mentality, he added.

BharaPe's statement came after a day after Grover resigned as MD and director of the company’s board and the board met late evening to take the resignation on board and to review the results of an external audit report.

Grover said, he is appalled at the personal nature of the BharatPe board's statement, but not surprised. It comes from a position of personal hatred and low thinking. He said the board needs to be reminded of $1 million of secondary shares investors bought from him in Series C, $2.5 million in Series D and $8.5 million in Series E rounds of funding.

“I would also want to learn who among Amarchand, PWC and A&M has started doing audit on ‘lavishness’ of one’s lifestyle? The only thing lavish about me is my dreams and ability to achieve them against all odds through hard work and enterprise,” he wrote in the LinkedIn post and also told CNBC-TV18 earlier in the day.