Ashneer Grover talks about his new new startup Third Unicorn and hiring plans

Entrepreneur and co-founder of BharatPe Ashneer Grover today talked about his new company Third Unicorn Private Ltd, and invited people to join his new startup.

"Let's get some work done in 2023! We at Third Unicorn have been quietly and peacefully building a market shaking business. Bootstrapped. Without limelight. And we are doing things differently. Very differently," the Shark Tank India investor said in a LinkedIn post.

He said, "So if you want to be part of the next TODU - FODU thing, here's a sneak peek on HOW we are building ! WHAT we are building remains the billion dollar question!."

Grover, previously MD and co-founder of BharatPe, elaborated on how things work out in his third startup, "We are getting started - Sharted. Let's begin the fun. VC - SheC's Please stay away. We use only Desi/self-earned capital. FAUJ - SHAUL nhi khadi karni (sic)."

Last year, Grover, along with his wife Madhuri Jain Grover, formed the new startup, which has a total paid-up capital of Rs 10 lakh and an authorised share capital of Rs 20 lakh.

Talking about hiring plans and other startegies, he said, "Maximum 50 people team. KAAM - SHAAM se aukaat hogi. Feete to joote mein bhi hote hain, $1,000,00,00,000 Revenue - Shevenue.

"106 unicorn to vaise bhi hain. No faaltu ka Board - SHOARD. Uncles are advised to apply for their RWAs. 5 saal poore hone pe Mercedes-Shercedes. Gratuity to bezzati liye hoti hai. People who want to build BIG-SHIG," he said.

Further, Grover said, "Chhoti bachi ho kya? Kuch TODU-FODU karne ka man hai next? Join us: team@third-unicorn.com. FOMO-SHOMO ha rha hai kay? To get on the cap table, get hold of the man himself."

BharatPe in recent days taken three legal actions against Grover - filed a civil suit in the Delhi High Court, a criminal complaint with the Economic Offences Wing and filed an arbitration for clawing back his restricted shareholding and founder title over alleged lapses and misdoings during his tenure.

Grover, who BharatPe has accused of cheating and embezzlement, has filed a civil suit in the Delhi High Court, a criminal complaint with the Economic Offences Wing, and filed an arbitration for clawing back his restricted shareholding and founder title over alleged lapses and misdoings during his tenure.

His wife, Madhuri Jain Grover, was head of controls at BharatPe, and is one of the accused in civil and criminal cases. Charges include creating fake bills, enlisting fictitious vendors to provide services to the firm, overcharging the firm for recruitment, and using the company's funds for personal use.

Jain was fired for alleged misconduct and Grover resigned from the company and its board in March. Grover holds about an 8.5 percent stake in the company. Of this, 1.4 percent is not vested. BharatPe is seeking up to Rs 88.67 crore in damages.

(Ashneer Grover's quotes have been taken verbatim from his LinkedIn post)