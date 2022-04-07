Ashneer Grover hits out at BharatPe heads over Q1 results, says 'Ab nani yaad aayegi'

Ashneer Grover, founder and former managing director of BharatPe, has hit out at Rajnish Kumar, chairman, and Suhail Sameer, chief executive officer (CEO) of the fintech company, over first-quarter results.

"So I just heard @bharatpeindia closed its first quarter of 'degrowth' and 'maximum cash burn' under able (sic) leadership of Rajnish Kumar and Suhail Sameer," he tweeted.

The embattled founder added, "'Chaabi chheenna and hatti chalana do alag alag skills hai! Ab nani yaad aayegi - markets are the ultimate test & truth," Grover said on Thursday.

BharatPe had stripped its co-founder Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain of all positions after a preliminary report of an external audit commissioned by the fintech firm's board showed that the duo indulged in alleged misdeeds and financial irregularities

In a scathing letter of resignation to the board, Ashneer Grover had written, "I write this with a heavy heart as today I am being forced to bid adieu to a company of which I am a founder. I say, with my head held high, that today this company stands as a leader in the fintech world."

"Since the beginning of 2022, unfortunately, I've been embroiled in baseless and targeted attacks on me and my family by a few individuals who are ready not only to harm me and my reputation but also harm the reputation of the company, which ostensibly they are trying to protect."

GST officials have since last year been investigating the books of BharatPe for alleged issuance of invoices without any actual supply of goods and the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) in October 2021 had conducted a search operation at the fintech firm's head office.

Meanwhile, a BharatPe employee has raised the issue of not receiving March's salary despite repeated efforts. He also pointed out the termination of old admin staff and internal politics in the company.

Karan Sarki, a senior associate IT at BharatPe, had posted on LinkedIn, "Dear Suhail and Shashvat Sir, we haven’t received our salary for March month yet despite following so many times on email and visiting the office. All the old admin staff of BharatPe has been terminated by you without giving any reason and their salaries have not been paid. We were with BharatPe ever since the Company started and now we are nowhere because of your internal politics. We are poor people and have our houses to run, and small kids to take care of. We have been spending our own money for the company’s petty cash and our reimbursement bills have not been paid since December. All the staff of BharatPe is enjoying office paid trip to Goa and we engraved employees are fighting for their salaries and job. What kind of leaders you are."