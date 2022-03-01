Ashneer Grover exclusive: 'Given BharatPe board what they wanted; not interested in irrelevant legal battle'

In a freewheeling chat with CNBC-TV18's Shereen Bhan, co-founder of BharatPe, Ashneer Grover, who resigned from his board position as the managing director of the company earlier today (March 1), has said that he is deciding to move on and is not interested in a legal battle.

"I have given them (BharatPe board) what they wanted... I am not interested in an irrelevant legal battle," he said.

Grover, who has shot into the public limelight with the success of Shark Tank India as a straight-talking judge, said that he wouldn't shy away from fighting back either if challenged.

"If the other side takes a legal route, I will reactively take legal action as well. If someone comes after me, I have enough to go after them," he said.

The controversy embroiled entrepreneur also said that he won't attend the board BharatPe board meeting scheduled later tonight.

"It is funny that the BharatPe board meeting is scheduled at 11.56 pm in the night. Also, why would I attend the board meeting when I have already resigned? My resignation was not in reaction to the board meeting agenda. My decision to resign from the company was taken in the last two days," he said.