Ashneer Groover launches cricket fantasy sports app CrickPe which gives cash rewards to cricketers

The cricket app competes with rivals such as Dream11, Mobile Premier League (MPL), and Games24x7's My11Circle.

On Thursday, BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover's Third Unicorn launched CrickPe, a fantasy sports app focused on cricket. It comes ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL).

Grover announced this on his official Twitter account on March 23. For those who want to download the applications, he has also provided links to the Apple store and Google Play store.

“CRICKPE ! Biggest revolution in Cricket since IPL - only fantasy game paying cricketers for performance ! Where you win - cricketer wins - cricket wins !!" he wrote in a tweet.

“CrickPe is India’s most unique and powerful fantasy cricket gaming app, where ‘Cricket Wins’ every day! It is the only fantasy cricket app in the world where with every match, the actual playing cricketers, cricketing bodies, and real team owners win cash rewards, along with the fantasy game-winners," the description about the application on the Google Play store read.

“You also get to shower love (rewards) on all your favorite cricketers across teams and formats. And CrickPe is ONLY about CRICKET - India’s real passion in sports," it added.

Ashneer Grover has raised about $4 million for his startup Third Unicorn Pvt Ltd. Over two dozen angel investors participated in the funding round, including Anmol Singh Jaggi, Anirudh Kedia, and Vishal Kedia.

Grover announced on Twitter last year that he is ready to re-enter the world of business with plans to build another unicorn while celebrating his 40th birthday. In his Twitter post, he tweeted, “Time to disrupt another sector. It’s time for the Third Unicorn."

BharatPe and Grofers are the two other unicorns Grover was associated with.