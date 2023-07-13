Ashiana Housing shares jump the most in over a year after company approves buyback at Rs 301 per share

Ashiana Housing will buyback up to 18.27 lakh shares at a price of Rs 301 apiece, which is a premium of 51 percent to Wednesday's closing price.
Shares of Ashiana Housing Ltd. surged as much as 15 percent in trade on Thursday after the company’s board approved a buyback of equity shares. The company will buyback up to 18.27 lakh shares at a price of Rs 301 apiece.
Shares of Ashiana Housing have a face value of Rs 2 each and represent 1.78 percent of the total equity shares of the company. The total buyback consideration will not exceed Rs 55 crore.
Record date for the buyback has been set as July 28, 2023. The buyback will be carried out through the tender offer route.
The buyback size of Rs 55 crore does not include transaction costs viz brokerage, applicable taxes such as securities transaction tax, GST, stamp duty, or any other expenses incurred for the buyback.
According to the pre-buyback shareholding pattern of the company as on June 30, 2023, retail investors and corporates (including clearing members) held 22.12 percent stake, or 22.6 million shares, in Ashiana Housing.
The promoter and promoter group held the majority 61.2 percent stake in the company, while institutional investors like banks, mutual funds and alternate investment funds together owned 7.68 percent stake and foreign investment stood at 8.97 percent.
