Ashiana Housing shares jump the most in over a year after company approves buyback at Rs 301 per share

Ashiana Housing will buyback up to 18.27 lakh shares at a price of Rs 301 apiece, which is a premium of 51 percent to Wednesday's closing price.

Shares of Ashiana Housing Ltd. surged as much as 15 percent in trade on Thursday after the company’s board approved a buyback of equity shares. The company will buyback up to 18.27 lakh shares at a price of Rs 301 apiece.

The buyback price is a premium of 51 percent to Wednesday's closing price.

Shares of Ashiana Housing have a face value of Rs 2 each and represent 1.78 percent of the total equity shares of the company. The total buyback consideration will not exceed Rs 55 crore.

Record date for the buyback has been set as July 28, 2023. The buyback will be carried out through the tender offer route.

A tender offer buyback is one in which the company makes an offer to buy back its shares at a particular price at which the shareholders can tender their shares. The amount is then credited to the shareholders' primary bank account.

The buyback size of Rs 55 crore does not include transaction costs viz brokerage, applicable taxes such as securities transaction tax, GST, stamp duty, or any other expenses incurred for the buyback.

According to the pre-buyback shareholding pattern of the company as on June 30, 2023, retail investors and corporates (including clearing members) held 22.12 percent stake, or 22.6 million shares, in Ashiana Housing.

The promoter and promoter group held the majority 61.2 percent stake in the company, while institutional investors like banks, mutual funds and alternate investment funds together owned 7.68 percent stake and foreign investment stood at 8.97 percent.

Shares of Ashiana Housing are trading 9.4 percent higher at Rs 216.75. The stock is up for the third day in a row and has gained in five out of the last six trading sessions. This is the biggest single-day jump for the stock in over a year.