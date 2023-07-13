CNBC TV18
business Newscompanies NewsAshiana Housing shares jump the most in over a year after company approves buyback at Rs 301 per share

Ashiana Housing shares jump the most in over a year after company approves buyback at Rs 301 per share

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 13, 2023 12:26:00 PM IST (Published)

Ashiana Housing will buyback up to 18.27 lakh shares at a price of Rs 301 apiece, which is a premium of 51 percent to Wednesday's closing price.

Shares of Ashiana Housing Ltd. surged as much as 15 percent in trade on Thursday after the company’s board approved a buyback of equity shares. The company will buyback up to 18.27 lakh shares at a price of Rs 301 apiece.

The buyback price is a premium of 51 percent to Wednesday's closing price.

Shares of Ashiana Housing have a face value of Rs 2 each and represent 1.78 percent of the total equity shares of the company. The total buyback consideration will not exceed Rs 55 crore.

