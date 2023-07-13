Ashiana Housing shares jump the most in over a year after company approves buyback at Rs 301 per share

Ashiana Housing will buyback up to 18.27 lakh shares at a price of Rs 301 apiece, which is a premium of 51 percent to Wednesday's closing price.

Shares of Ashiana Housing Ltd. surged as much as 15 percent in trade on Thursday after the company’s board approved a buyback of equity shares. The company will buyback up to 18.27 lakh shares at a price of Rs 301 apiece.

The buyback price is a premium of 51 percent to Wednesday's closing price.