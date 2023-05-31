As Apple, Tesla seek lower import duties, India maintains no special treatment for any company

The government reportedly isn't inclined to lower customs duty for the import of finished goods, as such imports don't fall under the definition of Make in India.

Amidst calls for lower import duty by Apple and Tesla to sell their electronics and EVs in India respectively, Indian government sources have maintained that any decision for a rejig in import duties would be sector-wise and not aimed at one or two companies.

Government sources have told CNBC-TV18 that the government has a strategy of systemic solutions and not a case-by-case examination of requests made by individual companies.

Sources added that the government isn't inclined to lower customs duty for the import of finished goods, as such imports don't fall under the definition of Make in India. However, sources clarified that India is welcoming global companies that are coming to India either due to its attractive market or for geopolitical reasons.

Ahead of Tim Cook’s arrival in India in April, CNBC-TV18 learnt that the government was considering reducing the basic customs duty on high-end phones from 20 percent currently and slashing import duties on more components to encourage domestic manufacturing.

Currently, Apple is only assembling phones in India, and officials would like to assess Apple's commitment to India post-2026-2027 when Production-Linked Incentives (PLIs) come to an end.

Earlier in May, senior Tesla executives also met with representatives from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), and the Ministry of Heavy Industries in India to discuss manufacturing possibilities in the country, as per sources.

During the meetings, Tesla representatives highlighted their concerns regarding taxes and duties applicable in India. These concerns align with the company's strategy to ensure a favourable business environment and the smooth functioning of its operations.

At that time, Indian officials reportedly held the same stance that any tax concessions must apply uniformly to the entire industry, promoting fair competition and sustained industry growth.