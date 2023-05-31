As Apple, Tesla seek lower import duties, India maintains no special treatment for any company

The government reportedly isn't inclined to lower customs duty for the import of finished goods, as such imports don't fall under the definition of Make in India.

Amidst calls for lower import duty by Apple and Tesla to sell their electronics and EVs in India respectively, Indian government sources have maintained that any decision for a rejig in import duties would be sector-wise and not aimed at one or two companies.

Government sources have told CNBC-TV18 that the government has a strategy of systemic solutions and not a case-by-case examination of requests made by individual companies.

Sources added that the government isn't inclined to lower customs duty for the import of finished goods, as such imports don't fall under the definition of Make in India. However, sources clarified that India is welcoming global companies that are coming to India either due to its attractive market or for geopolitical reasons.