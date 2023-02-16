Arvind Fashions, one of the leading fashion retailers in India, has been on a growth path with its brand Arrow. Kulin Lalbhai, the Executive Director of Arvind Fashions, recently spoke with CNBC-TV18 about the brand's impressive turnaround and the company's future plans for growth.

According to Lalbhai, Arrow has experienced a remarkable turnaround in recent quarters. The brand has witnessed three consecutive quarters of positive EBITDA, and Lalbhai predicts that Arrow's margins will hit double digits as its EBITDA continues to scale up.

“Arrow has been a great turnaround for us. It is now three-quarters of consistently positive EBITDA and as the brand gains scale, it is also going to move from the mid-single digit EBITDA margin towards the double-digit EBITDA margin over the next two-three years,” he said.

The company has also set its sights on making US Polo a “Rs 2,000 crore brand in the near future." Lalbhai revealed that US Polo has already clocked in Rs 1,500 crore in nine months of FY23, and the company aims to build on this success and take the brand to new heights.

Arvind Fashions has been investing heavily in its online channels, which Lalbhai expects to grow in the range of 15-20 percent.

“15-20 percent would be the guidance for the online business,” he said.

The company's strong online presence has been a key factor in its recent success, and Lalbhai emphasized the importance of continuing to invest in digital channels to drive growth in the future.

The company reported its highest-ever quarterly sales. Gross margin expanded led by lower discounts and a better channel mix but the revenue growth has been quite flat sequentially. A key positive, however, is that emerging brands have managed to clock in good growth.

Lalbhai went on to explain that quarter three of FY22 was an exceptional quarter for Arvind Fashions, with revenue growth of 17 percent coming on a high base.

“We had a very robust sales growth of 17 percent and last year quarter three was a very strong quarter where pent-up demand had got unleashed because COVID-19 had just receded,” he said.

The momentum of quarter three is set to continue, and Lalbhai is confident that the brand will continue to grow in the coming years.

“We believe that currently the momentum, which we have seen in quarter three, we expect that momentum to continue,” he said.

The stock was down 7.73 percent in the last week and 12.53 percent in the past month.

