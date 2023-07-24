Arunachal Pradesh allots 5 hydro projects worth over Rs 50,000 crore to SJVN

These 5 projects, in Arunachal's Dibang river basin, will reduce carbon emissions by around 1.1 million tonnes per year. Shares of SJVN Ltd ended at Rs 57.14, up by Rs 7.04, or 14.05 percent on the BSE.

State-owned power producer SJVN Ltd on Monday (July 24) said the Arunachal Pradesh government has allotted five hydro projects totalling 5,097 MW to the company.

The projects allocated are the 3097 MW Etalin, 680 MW Attunli, 500 MW Emini, 420 MWAmulin, and 400 MW Mihumdon units, the company said in an exchange filing.

The development of these projects will involve an investment of more than Rs 50,000 crore; they will reduce carbon emissions by around 1.1 million tonnes per year. All five projects are located in the Dibang river basin, which will result in optimal resource utilisation and timely completion of projects.

SJVN is committed to achieving 25 GW of generation capacity by the end of the current decade, more than half of which is bound to come from renewable resources.

With a total project portfolio of 55,527 MW, the company is on rapid progression to achieve its shared vision of 5,000 MW by 2023-24, 25,000 MW by 2030, and 50,000 MW by 2040, it said.

SJVN on July 22 said it has bagged a contract from Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd (PSPCL) for the development and procurement of 1,200 MW of solar power entailing an investment of Rs 7,000 crore.

SJVN has received the letter of intent (LoI) from the PSPCL for the procurement of 1,200 MW of solar power. The PSPCL will be procuring 1,000 MW of energy produced anywhere in India at a tariff of Rs 2.53 per unit, while 200 MW of energy produced in Punjab will be procured at a tariff of Rs 2.75 per unit, it stated.

The development of these projects involves an investment of around Rs 7,000 crore, which will be on a build own and operate (BOO) basis, it stated.

The project shall be commissioned over a period of 18 months from the date of signing of the power purchase agreement (PPA) and is expected to be commissioned by the end of next year. The PPA will be signed shortly between PSPCL and SGEL for 25 years.

Shares of SJVN Ltd ended at Rs 57.14, up by Rs 7.04, or 14.05 percent on the BSE.