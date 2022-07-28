ArcelorMittal Q2 net income falls 2% to $3,923 million

ArcelorMittal on Thursday posted a 2 percent decline in its net income at USD 3,923 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. The company had posted a net income of USD 4,005 million in the corresponding period last year.

The Luxembourg-headquartered integrated steel and mining company follows the January-December fiscal year. In a statement, ArcelorMittal said sales were at USD 22.1 billion in April-June quarter of 2022, as compared to USD 19.3 billion in the second quarter in 2021.

The company said that total steel shipments in the second quarter of 2022 were lower at 14.4 million tonnes (MT), compared to 16.1 MT in the corresponding quarter of the preceding year. "Steel shipments in 2Q 2022 were… largely reflecting the impact of the conflict in Ukraine… and weaker shipments in Europe," it said.

Gross debt increased to USD 8.8 billion as of June 30, 2022, as compared to USD 8.7 billion as of March 31, 2022 and USD 8.4 billion as of December 31, 2021.

"The period was overshadowed by the outbreak of war in Ukraine, where we have steel and mining operations, bringing instability and suffering to the country and our 26,000 employees," Aditya Mittal, ArcelorMittal Chief Executive Officer, said.

Globally the conflict is impacting growth and adding further inflationary pressure, which is spilling over into weakening of demand. "Despite the more uncertain global macro outlook, our business is well positioned to effectively manage through the cycle," he said.

