    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homebusiness Newscompanies News

    ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel to spend $5 billion for India expansion

    ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel to spend $5 billion for India expansion

    ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel to spend $5 billion for India expansion
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    Takahiro Mori, Executive Vice-President of Nippon Steel said that India’s demand for steel is set to outpace the rest of the world and the venture wants its share of the country’s consumption to rise to 15 percent by expanding capacity to 30 million tons by 2030.

    Banking on strong consumption growth in India, ArcelorMittal-Nippon Steel India Ltd. plans to spend $5.1 billion at its Gujarat plant to boost crude steel capacity to 15 million tonnes by 2026. 
    The venture between ArcelorMittal SA and Nippon Steel Corporation currently has a capacity of 7.6 million tonnes. The company said in a presentation to its investors that it has aimed to add another one million tonnes by March 2024 by creating efficiencies at the existing plant. ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel also revealed that it received environmental clearance for the expansion this month.
    Takahiro Mori, Executive Vice-President of Nippon Steel said that India’s demand for steel is set to outpace the rest of the world and the venture wants its share of the country’s consumption to rise to 15 percent by expanding capacity to 30 million tonnes by 2030.
    “India has a younger demographic, and development is expected in the future,” said Mori. “We will continue securing a presence in the market to capture the expansion of demand growth.” It has started feasibility studies to add 30 million tonnes. 
    The company has signed an agreement for a 24-million-tonne-a-year greenfield option in the state of Odisha and is assessing the possibility to build a 6-million-tonne plant in Paradip.
    ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel also said to its investors that final approval from the authorities is awaited for the acquisition of Uttam Galva. The venture is also exploring other mergers and acquisitions.
    -With inputs from Bloomberg
    Also Read: BHEL dips after initial gains after bagging NTPC project to add to Odisha's Talcher thermal power plant
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India)Gujaratsteel plant

    Next Article

    Daikin Industries expects doubling AC sales in India by 2025

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng