Aptus Value Housing shares fall most in over a year after nearly 2% equity changes hands in a block deal

The transaction took place at Rs 250 per share, totalling to Rs 234 crore. The deal price was lower than the Tuesday's closing price of Rs 266 per share.
Market analysts believe that large trade, which took place at a price lower compared to previous closing, triggered a sharp sell-off in the shares of the housing finance company.
Shares of Aptus Value are down for the seventh straight session, which is the longest losing streak for the stock since January this year during which the stock had declined for nine days in a row.
Earlier, foreign brokerage Morgan Stanley initiated an "overweight" rating on Aptus Value with a price target of Rs 325 per share.
Aptus Value is one of the top picks for the brokerage house given its smaller balance sheet and hence a higher loan growth potential with attractive valuations.
Morgan Stanley said that there is significant opportunity outside the top four cities especially where the disbursal ticket size is less than Rs 25 lakh.
The report further stated that the sector is niche, under-penetrated, has a secular growth outlook and is ESG positive.
Shares of Aptus Value Housing Finance India are trading 7.4 percent lower at Rs 246.50.
