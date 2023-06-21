CNBC TV18
Aptus Value Housing shares fall most in over a year after nearly 2% equity changes hands in a block deal

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 21, 2023 2:21:54 PM IST (Published)

The transaction took place at Rs 250 per share, totalling to Rs 234 crore. The deal price was lower than the Tuesday's closing price of Rs 266 per share.

Shares of Aptus Value Housing Finance India fell as much as 9 percent, its biggest intraday fall in over a year after a 90.5 lakh shares of the company or 1.8 percent of the total equity exchanged hands in a large deal.

Market analysts believe that large trade, which took place at a price lower compared to previous closing, triggered a sharp sell-off in the shares of the housing finance company.

