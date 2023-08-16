Aptech MD and CEO Anil Pant dies

2 Min Read
In June, Aptech MD and CEO Anil Pant had gone on an indefinite leave because of sudden deterioration of his health. He died on Tuesday, August 15, the company said in a stock exchange filing.
"Dr Pant’s contribution and energy will be missed by the Company. All the directors and employees of the company convey their deepest condolences to his family," the company said in an exchange filing on Tuesday.
In June, the company had said that Pant had gone on an indefinite leave because of sudden deterioration of his health. The company had informed the stock exchanges that it was taking measures to select an interim CEO.
Pant was the CEO and MD of Aptech since 2016. Prior to this, was he was associated with the likes of Sify Technologies and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). He spent over 15 years in the IT and communication space, handling a variety of responsibilities such as sales, quality, delivery, marketing, product maangement, which culminated into the P&L responsibility in the last few roles.
He was the principal consultant at TCS from 2010 to 2016 and developed a $100 million practice in the testing domain. He was also the vice-president of Sify Technologies from 2008 to 2010. He worked in various roles in companie such as Crompton Greaves, Tally, Wipro and Blow Past.
Pant held a Bachelor of Engineering degree a from the BMS College of Engineering and also a PhD in information technology from Licoln University College, Malaysia.
