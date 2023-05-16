April cement demand robust while pan-India prices remain flat: Report

Cement industry volume is likely to have grown high single digits in April 2023 at ~35 mtpa, implying about 80 percent utilization and relatively higher 85 percent clinker utilization, according to Antique Stock Broking. The volumes likely grew in mid-single digit in North and West, whereas East, Central and South likely grew in high single digit when compared with same period last year. For FY24, the brokerage expects industry growth to remain robust at 7-8 percent aided by higher pre election government spending, after witnessing 9-10 percent growth in FY23.

Average pan-India prices are broadly flat since March. Price increase of Rs 10/bag was witnessed in South, after witnessing Rs 20/bag fall in Q4FY23. Prices in north India were flat, while West and Central regions witnessed price increases of Rs 3-5/bag. East India witnessed Rs 5/bag price decline, according to various channel checks.