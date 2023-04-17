Apple's shift to India — a strategic move for resilient supply chains

It's a landmark day for Apple tomorrow. Tech giant Apple is marking a major expansion of its India footprint with the launch of its first flagship retail store in India tomorrow.

Located in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex, the store is tipped to be the most sustainable of Apple stores worldwide. CEO Tim Cook is scheduled to be present for the Mumbai launch. The event also marks 25 years of Apple's operations in the country.

Apple will open its second store in New Delhi on the 20th of April. The launch of the retail stores comes at a time when Apple is eyeing at expanding its manufacturing capabilities in India and curbing its dependence on China.

Apple CEO Tim Cook is scheduled to meet minister of state for Information Technology (IT) Rajeev Chandrashekar ahead of the Delhi store launch on the 20th of April - the discussions are likely to focus on Apple's India plans. Tim Cook is likely to express confidence in India acting as a manufacturing, design hub for Apple. He is also likely to share commitment for further expansion of Made in India Apple products.

While this launch marks Apple's 25 years in India but it is only in the last few years that we saw Apple really dialling in. In the month of February, Apple chief referred to India has a hugely exciting market and a focus area for the company.

Apple began production in India in 2017 with old iPhone models, but all of that has changed. Apple's Taiwanese contract manufacturers, Wistron, Foxconn and Pegatron have dug in their heals for the long haul and are going full throttle.

So why is Apple looking at India now?

Apple woke up to the heavy dependence on China with the COVID lockdowns that severely impacted production as well as exports, Moreover with geopolitical tensions adding to the woes, a need was felt by the company to make the supply chains more resilient. India moreover proved to be a strong performer with stable production despite COVID. Finally the cherry on the cake was the PLI scheme.

India which is now the most populous country in the world proved to be a large market, 2022 alone saw a sales of 7 million units. But the larger story is that of India as a manufacturing and exports hub. India posted unprecedented growth recording electronics export of $10 billion in FY23. Of this exports figure, Apple's exports alone accounted for nearly half of it. Apple exported over $5 billion worth of goods crippling its exports from FY22.

Apple has become the first company ever to record exports of $5 billion from India. In comparison Samsung posted exports of $3.5-4 billion for the same fiscal.

Aspired by these recent successes, Apple now plans to triple production in the next 2 years. In fact a recent report by JPMorgan indicated that Apple wants to shift manufacturing of 25 percent of all Apple products to India by 2025. This intent is reflected in contract manufacturers like Foxconn doubling down on their investments. Foxconn is planning to pump in $500 million and quadruple its workforce in just the next two years.

So for 2023, expect Apple and its contract manufacturers to expand facilities, scale up production, increase the workforce and also develop design and innovation hubs here in the country.

However Apple's journey may still some challenges. India is still heavily reliant on China for importing key components to assemble phones. Moreover of the 120 suppliers to Apple, only 12 are currently manufacturing in India.

India will also have to face challenges from countries like Vietnam that offer lower duties to attract investments. Meanwhile the value addition in India is currently restricted to about 14-20 percent and the delays in pay-out of PLI incentives to companies may cause some discomfort.

Apple for now is betting big on India in the China+1 strategy. However India will need to remain on its toes to continue to grow as a manufacturing and exports hub.