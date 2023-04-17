3 Min(s) Read
His visit to India to launch the first official Apple-owned stores in Mumbai and New Delhi highlights the company's expanding ambitions in the country.
Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook is scheduled to meet with India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, and the Deputy IT Minister Rajeev Chandrashekar during his visit to inaugurate the tech giant's first retail store in the country this week, according to people familiar with the plans.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Mind Matters | To the brink and back
Apr 17, 2023 IST10 Min(s) Read
Resurging Covid — it's time to reintroduce the aggressive testing, vaccination and behaviour regimen
Apr 14, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Made-in-India EV battery: A veteran's take on how to create that self reliance
Apr 13, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
National Credit Framework for IKS — here's the way to move into a higher level of finding that knowledge
Apr 13, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Two sources, including an Indian government official, have revealed that Cook is scheduled to meet Modi on Wednesday in New Delhi.
Cook confirmed in a tweet that he will be present for the inauguration of the BKC store tomorrow.
Hello, Mumbai! We can’t wait to welcome our customers to the new Apple BKC tomorrow. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/9V5074OA8W— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 17, 2023
His visit to India to launch the first official Apple-owned stores in Mumbai and New Delhi highlights the company's expanding ambitions in the country.
In addition, Cook is also scheduled to meet with the Minister of State for IT, Rajeev Chandrashekar, according to sources. The meeting is expected to take place on April 19, during which Cook is likely to discuss Apple's focus on India as both a manufacturer and a market.
Cook's meetings with Indian officials are in line with Apple's increasing focus on India, which is the world's second-largest smartphone market.
According to data from the India Cellular and Electronics Association, India exported approximately $9 billion worth of smartphones between April 2022 and February 2023, with iPhones making up more than 50 percent of that figure.
Apple opened its first store in Mumbai on Monday, but it was only for a private event where bloggers and tech analysts could review the store's design and layout. The store will be open to the public starting Tuesday. Additionally, a second store will be inaugurated inside a mall in New Delhi on Thursday.
Until now, Apple has sold its products in India through resellers or e-commerce platforms such as Amazon. The new Mumbai store, located in the Reliance Jio World Drive mall, is situated among luxury clothing and jewellery brands such as Michael Kors, Kate Spade, and Swarovski.
The store measures 20,800 square feet, making it significantly larger than the planned Delhi outlet, according to local registration documents.
Apple's iPhones in India are assembled by three of its contract manufacturers: Foxconn, Wistron Corp, and Pegatron Corp. In addition to iPhones, Apple is also planning to assemble iPads and AirPods in India.
First Published: Apr 17, 2023 6:34 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!