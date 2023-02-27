The management of Foxlink has estimated the damage caused by the fire to be worth 1 billion Indian rupees ($12 million).

Apple supplier Foxlink is unlikely to resume full operations in India for two months, the Reuters reported. This has now raised concerns of supply chain disruptions for the iPhone maker.

"There could be potential supply chain disruptions for iPhones made in India or shipped from India," Reuters quoted a source.

A massive fire on Monday has forced Foxlink to suspend production at its assembly plant in the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh, resulting in the evacuation of 750 employees.

A source said that Foxlink operates a total of 10 assembly lines in two separate facilities at the plant, of which four were completely damaged and unlikely to resume operations for two months.

Production at the remaining six assembly lines is expected to resume later this week. These assembly lines cannot be operated currently due to damage to IT servers even though they were unaffected.

What State Officials Say

"At around 1:15 pm, a fire broke out at a Foxlink facility where cables are manufactured," said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Renigunta. "The timely arrival of fire brigades at the spot ensured that the fire remained confined to one shed and did not spread to the other two that house the dining area and kitchens," he added.

"The largest shed among the three was charred, while the other two were safe. The largest shed is where all the production takes place," he said.

J Ramanaiah, who is in charge of the Disaster Response and Fire Services Department for Tirupati district in the state, where the incident took place, has reported that approximately 50 percent of the machinery at the Foxlink facility, which produces cables for iPhones, has been damaged, and half of the building has collapsed.

The fire spread quickly due to fibre, sheets and sponge stocked at the facility.

The management of Foxlink has estimated the damage caused by the fire to be worth 1 billion Indian rupees ($12 million), as confirmed by J Ramanaiah. Fortunately, there have been no reported casualties. Apple has not yet responded to the incident, and an official for Foxlink has not responded to calls.

Apple's supply chain was also hit in 2021 due to food poisoning among workers at its contract manufacturer Foxconn's plant. In 2020, a Wistron India plant was hit by worker unrest over non-payment of wages.

Headquartered in Taipei, Foxlink was established in 1986 and it designs, manufactures cable assemblies, connectors, power management devices and battery packs to several global tech companies. It set up a factory in Andhra in 2020.

-With inputs from PTI and Reuters