English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsApple supplier Foxlink temporarily ceases operations in India facility after massive fire

Apple supplier Foxlink temporarily ceases operations in India facility after massive fire

Apple supplier Foxlink temporarily ceases operations in India facility after massive fire
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 27, 2023 11:41:32 PM IST (Published)

The management of Foxlink has estimated the damage caused by the fire to be worth 1 billion Indian rupees ($12 million).

A massive fire on Monday has forced Foxlink, an Apple supplier, to suspend production at its assembly plant in the Southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, resulting in the evacuation of 400 employees.

Recommended Articles

View All
Northeastern Exit Polls: Here's why Meghalaya looks unpredictable while Nagaland and Tripura comes a sure shot for BJP

Northeastern Exit Polls: Here's why Meghalaya looks unpredictable while Nagaland and Tripura comes a sure shot for BJP

Feb 28, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

KV Kamath says India's growth story will not derail, needs to be nurtured properly

KV Kamath says India's growth story will not derail, needs to be nurtured properly

Feb 27, 2023 IST20 Min(s) Read

As VCs and angel investors slow the investment tap, some reckon 'lasting businesses' will now be born

As VCs and angel investors slow the investment tap, some reckon 'lasting businesses' will now be born

Feb 27, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

The timing of Manish Sisodia's arrest is crucial for Arvind Kejriwal and AAP. Here’s why

The timing of Manish Sisodia's arrest is crucial for Arvind Kejriwal and AAP. Here’s why

Feb 27, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


J Ramanaiah, who is in charge of the Disaster Response and Fire Services Department for Tirupati district in the state, where the incident took place, has reported that approximately 50 percent of the machinery at the Foxlink facility, which produces cables for iPhones, has been damaged, and half of the building has collapsed.
The management of Foxlink has estimated the damage caused by the fire to be worth 1 billion Indian rupees ($12 million), as confirmed by J Ramanaiah. Fortunately, there have been no reported casualties. Apple has not yet responded to the incident, and an official for Foxlink has not responded to calls.
Also read: Apple could bring No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking to its Watch
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Apple

Next Article

The reasons why Paytm-Bharti Airtel merger talks collapsed: Exclusive

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X