Apple supplier Foxlink temporarily ceases operations in India facility after massive fire

A massive fire on Monday has forced Foxlink, an Apple supplier, to suspend production at its assembly plant in the Southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, resulting in the evacuation of 400 employees.

J Ramanaiah, who is in charge of the Disaster Response and Fire Services Department for Tirupati district in the state, where the incident took place, has reported that approximately 50 percent of the machinery at the Foxlink facility, which produces cables for iPhones, has been damaged, and half of the building has collapsed.

The management of Foxlink has estimated the damage caused by the fire to be worth 1 billion Indian rupees ($12 million), as confirmed by J Ramanaiah. Fortunately, there have been no reported casualties. Apple has not yet responded to the incident, and an official for Foxlink has not responded to calls.