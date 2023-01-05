Apple supplier Foxconn December revenue drops 12%

However, the corporation said in a statement that in December, operations at the Chinese facility "basically returned to normal." It didn't go into further detail.

Taiwan’s Foxconn, the largest manufacturer of contract electronics in the world, reported on Thursday that production issues with COVID-19 controls at a major iPhone facility in Zhengzhou, China, caused revenue in December to decline 12.3 percent year over year.

A "gradual recovery" at the firm's Zhengzhou facility helped in "double-digit growth" in sales for the company's smart consumer electronics sector compared to November, the company said, adding that revenue for December exceeded its own estimates.

According to a Foxconn source with knowledge of the situation, the company's consumer electronics division, which includes smartphones, had "significant growth" in December compared to the previous month, indicating that key customer Apple did not slash orders for its well-known iPhones.

Growth across core product lines, from servers to smartphones, helped revenue for 2022 rise 10.47 percent over the previous year to a new high, according to the company.

The Zhengzhou facility struggled with stringent COVID-19 regulations in the fourth quarter of 2022, which exacerbated worker frustration with the workplace environment.

After a COVID-19 outbreak and measures taken to suppress the virus forced hundreds of workers to quit, production of the Apple device was halted before Christmas and January’s Lunar New Year holidays. A wave of employee dissatisfaction over payment concerns also had an impact.

In order to entice new employees and persuade current staff to stay, Foxconn has begun providing incentives. Its goal is for the factory to restart full production somewhere between late December and early January, a corporate source told Reuters last month.

According to analysts, Foxconn assembles about 70 percent of iPhones, and the facility in Zhengzhou makes up the bulk of its premium models, including the iPhone 14 Pro.