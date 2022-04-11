Tech titan Apple has started manufacturing iPhone 13 in India, bolstering the country's vision of emerging as a manufacturing powerhouse. The flagship product will be made at Apple's Taiwanese contract manufacturing partner Foxconn's facility, near Chennai.

"We are excited to begin making iPhone 13 with its beautiful design, advanced camera systems for stunning photos and videos, and the incredible performance of the A15 Bionic chip right here in India for our local customers," Apple said in a statement.

Apple has been shifting some areas of iPhone production from China to other markets including India, the world's second-biggest smartphone market, and is also planning to assemble iPad tablets there.

India and countries such as Mexico and Vietnam are becoming increasingly important to contract manufacturers supplying American brands as they try to diversify production away from China.

The iPhone 13 is the fourth model to be produced locally after Apple launched manufacturing operations in India in 2017 with the iPhone SE

Apple launched its online store in September 2020 and is set to further its commitment to the country with the upcoming launch of the Apple Store. iPhone 13 packs an advanced 5G experience with super-fast performance and power efficiency due to its powerful A15 Bionic chip.

It is pertinent to mention that Apple started manufacturing iPhones in India in 2017 with iPhone SE. It currently manufactures some of its most advanced iPhones in the country including the iPhone 11, iPhone 12 and now, iPhone 13.

