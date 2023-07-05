Apple reigns as world's most valuable brand for second consecutive year: Report

Google and Microsoft completed the top 3 list, with technology brands once again having the highest representation in the top 100. India's most worthy brand was Tata Consultancy Services, logging in as No. 42.

Apple remains the world’s most valuable brand for the second year in a row, as per the Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable Global Brands Report 2023.

With $880 billion of brand value, Apple has demonstrated its resilience in the face of challenging market conditions, justifying premium prices with favourable views, and demonstrating that significant, distinctive, and salient brands are best positioned to withstand major economic disruption.

The top three list is completed by Google and Microsoft, with technology brands once again having the highest representation in the Top 100 and the largest share of brand value.

Last year, Apple beat Amazon for the top spot for the first time in three years. Prior to last year, Apple was the most valuable brand in 2015.

While the top 10 in the report were mainly dominated by Big Tech, Chinese gaming company Tencent is the first of its kind in the top 10 on the list. Tencent is best known for its battle royale video game PUBG. Tencent dropped two positions and was at number seven this year.

Even with gradual, incremental price rises, luxury brands remained alluring. With a brand worth of $124.8 billion, Louis Vuitton is the only luxury brand in the top 10 global rankings, moving up two spots to number 8.