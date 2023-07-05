CNBC TV18
Apple reigns as world's most valuable brand for second consecutive year: Report

Jul 5, 2023

Google and Microsoft completed the top 3 list, with technology brands once again having the highest representation in the top 100. India's most worthy brand was Tata Consultancy Services, logging in as No. 42.

Apple remains the world’s most valuable brand for the second year in a row, as per the Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable Global Brands Report 2023.

With $880 billion of brand value, Apple has demonstrated its resilience in the face of challenging market conditions, justifying premium prices with favourable views, and demonstrating that significant, distinctive, and salient brands are best positioned to withstand major economic disruption.


The top three list is completed by Google and Microsoft, with technology brands once again having the highest representation in the Top 100 and the largest share of brand value.

