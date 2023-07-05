Apple reigns as world's most valuable brand for second consecutive year: Report

Google and Microsoft completed the top 3 list, with technology brands once again having the highest representation in the top 100. India's most worthy brand was Tata Consultancy Services, logging in as No. 42.

With $880 billion of brand value, Apple has demonstrated its resilience in the face of challenging market conditions, justifying premium prices with favourable views, and demonstrating that significant, distinctive, and salient brands are best positioned to withstand major economic disruption.