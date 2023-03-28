English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsApple launches buy now, pay later service

Apple launches buy now, pay later service

Apple launches buy now, pay later service
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Anand Singha  Mar 28, 2023 9:29:01 PM IST (Published)

The new service allows users to divide their payments into four installments, which will be spread out over six weeks.

Apple Inc. has launched its latest financial service, Apple Pay Later, on Tuesday, providing consumers with an option to pay for their purchases over a period of time. The new service allows users to divide their payments into four installments, which will be spread out over six weeks.

Recommended Articles

View All
After economic and political crisis, Pakistan hit by dissent in judiciary

After economic and political crisis, Pakistan hit by dissent in judiciary

Mar 28, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

From capacity expansion to increased competition - The future of India's paint industry

From capacity expansion to increased competition - The future of India's paint industry

Mar 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Shanghai Cooperation Organisation NSAs meet in Delhi on March 29 | What to expect

Shanghai Cooperation Organisation NSAs meet in Delhi on March 29 | What to expect

Mar 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Explained: What is Japan’s Free and Open Indo-Pacific policy and its benefits for India

Explained: What is Japan’s Free and Open Indo-Pacific policy and its benefits for India

Mar 28, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


According to the iPhone maker, users will be able to manage, track, and repay their loans in their Apple Wallet. Individuals can apply for Apple Pay Later loans ranging between $50 to $1,000 and use them for in-app and online purchases made through merchants that accept Apple Pay.
Furthermore, Apple Pay Later loans can be applied for within the Apple Wallet without affecting the user's credit score. A soft credit check will be conducted once users choose the amount they want to borrow to ensure that they are financially capable of taking on the loan.
Apple plans to invite selected individuals to access a pre-release version of Apple Pay Later today. In the coming months, the company intends to expand access to all eligible users.
Also read: Apple releases iOS 16.4 for everyone — Here is what is new
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

AppleiPhonePay Later

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X