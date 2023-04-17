Apple is more valuable than entire countries — here's a closer look at the tech giant

Apple is the world's largest company by market capitalisation with a valuation of $2.6 trillion. At its peak in January 2022, its market cap was in excess of $3 trillion. Apple became the first company to reach $3 trillion in market value, which is more than the GDP of India, the UK and France.

Apple is the world's largest company by market capitalisation with a valuation of $2.6 trillion. At its peak in January 2022, its market cap was in excess of $3 trillion. Apple became the first company to reach $3 trillion in market value, which is more than the GDP of India, the UK and France. Even today, with a market cap of $2.6 trillion, it is higher than the GDP of Canada, Italy, South Korea, Russia, Brazil and many other countries.

The Apple stock price has gone up 300 percent in the past five years. More than 2 billion people worldwide use Apple products. The cash on the books is close to $50 billion. Apple is also one of the most profitable companies in the world. According to Statista it is the second most profitable company in the world.

Apple has been a game changer in every segment it entered into, transforming music streaming with the iPod in 2001, taking the smartphone market by storm in 2007 and the wearables market with Apple Watch.

Let's understand how Apple generates its revenues. 50 percent of Apple sales come in from iPhone, Mac and wearables contribute 10 percent each, iPad about 7 percent and services is a growing stream and is now almost at the 20 percent market share.

Since the iPhone contributes a majority to its revenue and is its mainstay, let us understand how it compares with the market leader. The market leader by volume is Samsung. However Samsung operates and competes in all price segments unlike Apple, which only caters to the luxury smartphone space. According to the International Data Corporation (IDC), the average selling price of Apple is hitting the $974 mark, which is triple that of Samsung.