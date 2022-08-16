Apple employees to return to office three days a week starting September 5

By CNBCTV18.com

Apple employees will finally return to office on September 5 after several failed attempts amid COVID-19 flare-ups. The employees have been asked to work three days a week from the office in a hybrid work model.

In an internal memo shared by CEO Tim Cook, he said that Tuesdays and Thursdays would be set days across the company and the respective teams would decide the third day. “Each team will work through the decision about which day is right for them, and you’ll hear from your leaders soon. As before, many employees will have the option of working remotely two days a week. Depending on your role, you will also have the option to work remotely for up to four weeks a year,” Cook added.

The September 5 deadline, however, is only for the Santa Clara Valley employees and Cook said that “many locations around the world are in different phases and you will hear more details shortly”. This announcement comes after the tech giant recently removed the mandatory mask policy across the company.

According to Bloomberg, the company has been working towards getting its employees back in the office since at least June 2021, when it first announced the three-day policy.

Craig Federighi, Apple's SVP of software engineering, said in a follow-up memo that for all other locations, resumption dates may vary based on the current conditions of COVID-19 around the world. "You can expect to receive site-specific communications soon from the COVID-19 Response Team with timing details for your locale," he mentioned.

